On the road to disinflation, the last mile is the hardest
Summary
- Five out of six committee members on Thursday voted to keep the policy repurchase rate unchanged at 6.5%, and stance unchanged at withdrawal of accommodation.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged for the sixth straight time, citing persistent risks from food inflation and incomplete transmission of monetary policy, pouring cold water on hopes of an early rate cut.