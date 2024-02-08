On the road to disinflation, the last mile is the hardest

Das also said the committee will be nimble in managing banking system liquidity and look at anchoring money-market rates around the repo rate. During December to January, RBI injected liquidity into the system, when liquidity deficit widened to a record ₹3.46 trillion on 24 January, from a deficit of ₹44,284.92 crore on 14 December, on account of outflows due to goods and services tax. In February, the banking system liquidity turned surplus, as government spending gathered pace, prompting the central bank to conduct six variable rate reverse repo auctions to absorb the excess liquidity.