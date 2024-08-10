One way to turbocharge the Chinese economy

In the neighbouring county of Quanjiao, officials have been inspecting properties to check who owns what and then issuing hongben, or red booklets, as proof of ownership. These look just like urban-property certificates. In one village, however, residents are unable to produce them—they say they are being stored by the village authorities (a clue, probably, to who really controls the rights). In a nearby village where the majority of houses are empty, residents say that big changes have happened in the management of their agricultural land. The central government is encouraging experiments with the pooling of fields to make farms bigger and more efficient. Now all of the village’s rice paddies are being tended by two people. But hongben have yet to be handed out. Villagers suspect that local officials have a tourism project in mind and do not want NIMBY-ish hongben-waving residents to block it.