ONGC, GAIL explore possibility of setting up strategic gas reserves
The government has been considering the plan over the past few years. However, given the critical technical and infrastructure issues involved, the plans have so far not taken a concrete shape.
Amid a global lookout for natural gas supplies, state-run energy majors ONGC and GAIL are exploring the possibility of setting up strategic gas reserves in the country, said two people in the know.
