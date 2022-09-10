Ongoing economic recovery on track, but still a long way to go: India Ratings

The household sector, which accounts for 44%-45% of the gross value added, saw its nominal wage growth decline to 5.7% during FY17-FY21 from 8.2% during FY12-FY16. “This means that the wage growth in real terms is close to just about 1%. Since much of the growth in consumption demand is driven by the wage growth of the household sector, a recovery in their wage growth is going to be critical for a sustainable and durable recovery in private final consumption expenditure and overall GDP growth in FY23," said the note.

