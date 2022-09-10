Ongoing economic recovery on track, but still a long way to go: India Ratings

It pointed out that while the gross domestic product growth in the first quarter at 13.5% got a boost due to the base effect, it also showcased the resilience of the Indian economy to the global headwinds emanating from the higher commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU: The economy grew at a compounded annual growth rate of just 1.3% between the first quarters of 2020-21 and 2022-23, as against a CAGR of 6.2% in the preceding three years during Q1 2016-17 and Q1 2021-22, India Ratings and Research said in a report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU: The economy grew at a compounded annual growth rate of just 1.3% between the first quarters of 2020-21 and 2022-23, as against a CAGR of 6.2% in the preceding three years during Q1 2016-17 and Q1 2021-22, India Ratings and Research said in a report.
It said that while the ongoing recovery of the Indian economy is on track, it still has a long way to go. It pointed out that while the gross domestic product growth in the first quarter at 13.5% got a boost due to the base effect, it also showcased the resilience of the Indian economy to the global headwinds emanating from the higher commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
It said that while the ongoing recovery of the Indian economy is on track, it still has a long way to go. It pointed out that while the gross domestic product growth in the first quarter at 13.5% got a boost due to the base effect, it also showcased the resilience of the Indian economy to the global headwinds emanating from the higher commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Some of the major economies such as China, the US, the UK and the Eurozone during the same period grew at 0.4%, 1.7%, 2.9% and 3.9%, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In the aftermath of Covid-19, the analysis of year-on-year growth does not provide a true picture of the economic recovery due to the low base of FY21 and FY22. Therefore, a better way to assess the recovery in GDP/gross value added (GVA) is to compare the growth trend taking the pre-Covid-19 period as the base," it pointed out.
Among all the sectors, the CAGR growth of the services sector shows the sharpest decline to 1.0% during Q1FY20-Q1FY23 from 7.1% during Q1FY17-Q1FY20, implying that the recovery in the sector is still weakest", says, Paras Jasrai, Analyst, Ind-Ra.
The household sector, which accounts for 44%-45% of the gross value added, saw its nominal wage growth decline to 5.7% during FY17-FY21 from 8.2% during FY12-FY16. “This means that the wage growth in real terms is close to just about 1%. Since much of the growth in consumption demand is driven by the wage growth of the household sector, a recovery in their wage growth is going to be critical for a sustainable and durable recovery in private final consumption expenditure and overall GDP growth in FY23," said the note.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It pointed out that the economic activity was progressing well, but the recovery was uneven. “The economic activity in sectors such as industry, although progressing, is uneven. The y-o-y growth in the industrial output came in at 12.3% YOY in Q1FY23, but on a sequential (seasonal-adjusted) basis, it contracted 0.1% month-on-month in June 2022," said the note.
Services activity is slowly picking up as normalcy is returning after a gap of two years with most of the Covid-19-related restrictions gone. Cargo (ports and airways) and freight (railways) traffic have been witnessing strong growth in the range of 8.3%-15.1% YOY in July 2022, but the passenger traffic (for both air and rail) still trails the pre-pandemic level even in July 2022. The non-food credit growth has been 15.1% YOY in July 2022, led by broad-based growth in all the sub-heads (industry, personal loans, services, etc.).