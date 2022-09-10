Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Ongoing economic recovery on track, but still a long way to go: India Ratings

2 min read . 03:03 PM ISTDilasha Seth

BENGALURU: The economy grew at a compounded annual growth rate of just 1.3% between the first quarters of 2020-21 and 2022-23, as against a CAGR of 6.2% in the preceding three years during Q1 2016-17 and Q1 2021-22, India Ratings and Research said in a report.

It said that while the ongoing recovery of the Indian economy is on track, it still has a long way to go. It pointed out that while the gross domestic product growth in the first quarter at 13.5% got a boost due to the base effect, it also showcased the resilience of the Indian economy to the global headwinds emanating from the higher commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Some of the major economies such as China, the US, the UK and the Eurozone during the same period grew at 0.4%, 1.7%, 2.9% and 3.9%, respectively.

“In the aftermath of Covid-19, the analysis of year-on-year growth does not provide a true picture of the economic recovery due to the low base of FY21 and FY22. Therefore, a better way to assess the recovery in GDP/gross value added (GVA) is to compare the growth trend taking the pre-Covid-19 period as the base," it pointed out.

Among all the sectors, the CAGR growth of the services sector shows the sharpest decline to 1.0% during Q1FY20-Q1FY23 from 7.1% during Q1FY17-Q1FY20, implying that the recovery in the sector is still weakest", says, Paras Jasrai, Analyst, Ind-Ra.

The household sector, which accounts for 44%-45% of the gross value added, saw its nominal wage growth decline to 5.7% during FY17-FY21 from 8.2% during FY12-FY16. “This means that the wage growth in real terms is close to just about 1%. Since much of the growth in consumption demand is driven by the wage growth of the household sector, a recovery in their wage growth is going to be critical for a sustainable and durable recovery in private final consumption expenditure and overall GDP growth in FY23," said the note.

It pointed out that the economic activity was progressing well, but the recovery was uneven. “The economic activity in sectors such as industry, although progressing, is uneven. The y-o-y growth in the industrial output came in at 12.3% YOY in Q1FY23, but on a sequential (seasonal-adjusted) basis, it contracted 0.1% month-on-month in June 2022," said the note.

Services activity is slowly picking up as normalcy is returning after a gap of two years with most of the Covid-19-related restrictions gone. Cargo (ports and airways) and freight (railways) traffic have been witnessing strong growth in the range of 8.3%-15.1% YOY in July 2022, but the passenger traffic (for both air and rail) still trails the pre-pandemic level even in July 2022. The non-food credit growth has been 15.1% YOY in July 2022, led by broad-based growth in all the sub-heads (industry, personal loans, services, etc.).

 

 

