Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her address at the National Executive Committee of industry association FICCI in New Delhi today, said, the ongoing economic recovery is going to place India as one of the fastest-growing countries among the large economies.

"I urge India Inc to ensure we do not miss the bus," she said. While speaking at a post-budget interaction of the National Executive Committee of FICCI India, Sitharaman said the policy prescription that India had last year has continued in the latest budget for FY22-23.

before India reaches 100 years of freedom, we must ensure that the country becomes a well-developed 21st century endowed nation: Finance Minister Ms @nsitharaman at #FICCINECM.#BudgetWithFICCI pic.twitter.com/wADSclyJ7F — FICCI (@ficci_india) February 6, 2022

"Before India reaches 100 years of freedom, we must ensure that the country becomes a well-developed 21st century endowed nation," she added. The Finance Minister also said that India is moving ahead on disinvestment and that the target given this year is "more realistic".

FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta, during his welcome address in presence of Finance Minister Sitharaman and Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, said never before had India seen such a massive CAPEX plan by the government.

“Health and education should be the bedrock of new India. We are seeing stress on rural sector consumption. We are comfortable about the fact that govt is ready to push in more funds as CAPEX effect comes in with a lag," he added.

