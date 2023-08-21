MUMBAI : The onion crisis in India could intensify further as the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) constituents in Nashik, home to the largest onion market in Asia, have declared an indefinite strike, two days after the Centre imposed a 40% export tax to pre-empt a price spike, following skyrocketing tomato prices on low supply.

Retail prices of onion have risen from ₹25-30 a kilogramme (kg) to ₹35-40 kg in parts of Mumbai over the past week and could rise further if the strike spreads to other onion-producing centres of Maharashtra as supply would be hit and due to hoarding by some large traders, according to a Mumbai-based exporter.

India produced 31.8 million tonnes of onion in FY23 and 31.7 million tonnes in FY22. Maharashtra produces 40% of India’s onion crop.

Mumbai APMC onion-potatoes market director Ashok Walunj said state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde could take up the issue of revoking the tax with the central government on Tuesday. He claimed that poor farmers would suffer “huge losses" because of the tax, which would render Indian exports of onions uncompetitive as Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates could turn to neighbouring Pakistan to meet their needs.

According to Rupesh Dalal, a Mumbai-based exporter of onions, around 400-450 containers of onion bound for exports were lying at the Nashik market yard.

Mumbai APMC receives onions from APMC market yards in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur and Pune. The Mumbai APMC will keep its onion market closed on 24 August in support of the striking onion farmers of Nashik, which declared an indefinite strike on Monday, Walunj said.

Traders said a production shortfall of a good variety of onion pushed up wholesale prices from ₹18 to ₹22/24 a kg eight days ago. The cost escalation impacted the prices in far-flung Delhi, which is a consumption centre, resulting in retail prices shooting up in the metro. This spread panic that prices could rise further, prompting an export ban.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its bi-monthly policy meeting earlier this month, raised the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation forecast for FY24 to 5.4% from 5.1% earlier because of a surge in the price of vegetables led by tomatoes. Poor rainfall is expected to impact crop sowing in August after bumper July rain.

As food and beverages account for 45.86% weight in CPI, a sustained rise in food price inflation could actually force RBI to raise the repo rate from 6.5% now against expectations that they would hold it steady at least until the end of the current fiscal (FY24).

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, believes the government could renegotiate the quantum of export tax, given that Nashik is a key producing centre. He believes that the move of the export tax is more “pre-emptive" on fears that onion could rise next after tomato.

“Actions like export bans or export taxes don’t really help as they increase fears of impending crop shortage and give rise to hoarding, which would be counterproductive," Sabnavis said. “Anyway, the rise of onion prices hasn’t been too dramatic to merit an export tax."