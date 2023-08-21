Onion market strike sparks price concern2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Retail prices of onion have risen from ₹25-30 a kilogramme (kg) to ₹35-40 kg in parts of Mumbai over the past week and could rise further if the strike spreads to other onion-producing centres of Maharashtra
MUMBAI : The onion crisis in India could intensify further as the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) constituents in Nashik, home to the largest onion market in Asia, have declared an indefinite strike, two days after the Centre imposed a 40% export tax to pre-empt a price spike, following skyrocketing tomato prices on low supply.