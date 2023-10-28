Onion prices double in Delhi-NCR amid festive season, traders say it may cross ₹100 if...
The prices have increased due to the late arrival of fresh harvest from key onion producing states such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, an official of the consumer affairs ministry said.
The price of onions has doubled in Delhi-NCR amid the festive season – rising from ₹25-30 per kg to ₹55-60 per kg in the days following Navratri. There are now concerns that the kitchen staple will breach the ₹100-mark in the coming days. Reports citing traders based in the national capital's key vegetable markets stressed the need to urgently address the supply shortage.