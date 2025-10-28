Why onion prices are making farmers cry this year, explained in charts

Farmers are dumping onions on the roads, as a steep decline in prices in recent months, along with damage from heavy rainfall, has caused losses. Such a sight is not new to India, but this year, the crash in prices of the bulb has occurred on the back of policy interventions—export restrictions and bans—that have tilted the scales against the farmers’ interests.

Onion prices undergo periods of sharp rises and corrections, often spanning months; however, the steep decline this year comes despite prices remaining within a range over the past five years.

Whether onion prices surge or plunge, they become a politically charged topic in the country, given their importance in the Indian diet for consumers and commercial nature for farmers.

A break in the cycle

Onions, grown largely in concentrated pockets in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, are the second most important commercial vegetable in India after potatoes.

Grown largely in the rabi season (October-January), onions have a shelf life of seven to eight months. Hence, it exhibits sharp price volatility whenever a demand-supply mismatch occurs, influenced by factors such as adverse weather patterns, storage issues, and government interventions. Over the years, retail inflation for onions has displayed a similar pattern of sharp rises, followed by steep declines.

This year, retail onion inflation saw sharp deflation for the fifth consecutive month in September. It started with prices plunging 10.7% in May, which then escalated to a 49.9% decline in the following month. Compared to historical trends, this is less severe than deflation cycles of 21 months seen in 2021 and 2022 and the 18 months in 2016 and 2017.

Yet, the current one has already started pinching farmers as it did not, like previous instances, come in the form of a correction from abnormal rises.

Leading the charts

Vegetable prices have been falling on a year-on-year basis for the past eight months. Of the 21 key vegetables, 10-16 have seen deflation during this period, keeping overall prices in the contraction zone.

Of these, three vegetables are key for Indian consumption, almost irreplaceable: potato, tomato and onion. Of the three, onions have seen the sharpest price declines in recent months until September.

Moreover, in recent weeks, the decline in onion prices has become much more severe. Data from consumer affairs departments shows that potato wholesale prices declined 35-36% and tomato prices 24-44%, while onion prices slumped 54-56%.

For context, the sharp decline in tomato prices is coming on the back of a high base from last year, which is not the case with onions. The wholesale prices of onions are as low as ₹20-21 per kg currently—a level not seen since the summer of 2023.

The reason behind the steep fall is a culmination of robust production of onions in recent years and oversupply in the domestic market following a series of restrictions and bans on onion exports since 2023.

The onion effect

Onions have a way of influencing headline inflation despite their mere 0.64% weightage in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), thanks to high volatility in their prices. Take last month, for instance, retail inflation was 1.54%. If onions are excluded from the basket, retail inflation shoots up to 2.24%, which means onions were a downward force of 70 basis points (30% of overall inflation) during the month.

This was the strongest downward pull since December 2020, when inflation would have been 130 bps higher if not for onions. The opposite is also true; when onion prices rise, they pull up headline inflation dramatically.

In December 2019, when onion inflation had skyrocketed to over 300%, onions alone contributed over 200 basis points to inflation, pushing it past 7%. The deep impact of onion prices on headline inflation and inflationary expectations thus requires policymakers to keep prices in check.

The export ban and restrictions kept onion prices from spiralling in recent years, so it may now be time to take steps to arrest its sharp decline before farmers begin to switch to other, more profitable crops.