Why onion prices are making farmers cry this year, explained in charts
Onion prices go through periods of sharp rises and corrections, often spreading over months, but the sharp decline in this year has come despite onion prices staying range-bound over the past five years.
Farmers are dumping onions on the roads, as a steep decline in prices in recent months, along with damage from heavy rainfall, has caused losses. Such a sight is not new to India, but this year, the crash in prices of the bulb has occurred on the back of policy interventions—export restrictions and bans—that have tilted the scales against the farmers’ interests.