Worried about prices, Centre to rope in Railways for quicker onion delivery
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 27 Sep 2024, 06:00 AM IST
- Onion prices are now averaging ₹53.46 per kg in the retail market, compared with ₹33.72 per kg a year ago, posing a challenge to the government.
New Delhi: Stocks of onions may be moved around by rail instead of by road so that they reach the markets faster, two people aware of the government plan said, amid runaway prices of the Indian kitchen staple.
