The onion express: Rail wagons lined up for quick festival-season deliveries

The government is preparing for faster onion deliveries to major cities from 14 October. The first goods train with onions will depart from Nashik to to Guwahati.

Dhirendra Kumar
Updated8 Oct 2024, 04:08 PM IST
The average price of onion across India is ₹54.36 per kg, up from ₹34 per kg a year ago. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The government is going ahead full-steam with its plan to dispatch onions by rail to different parts of the country to cool this essential vegetable’s price, which is about 60% higher than a year ago.

Mint reported on 27 September that the government was planning to move onions stocks by rail instead of by road to reach markets faster. The Centre has now allotted two rakes to ensure speedy delivery of onions to major cities, according to two persons directly involved in the process.

A typical rake refers to a full goods train comprising 40 wagons and capable of transporting about 1,700 tonnes of bulbs. A large truck can carry about 25 tonnes of onion and would take longer than a goods train to reach its destination.

“The first such consignment will be flagged off from Nashik on 14 October for Guwahati. The second consignment has been planned for Delhi,” said one of the two persons cited above. Ranchi is expected to be the third destination.

The average retail price of onion in Guwahati is about 70 per kg. Nashik, on India’s west, is about 2,500 km from Guwahati, which lies on the country’s northeastern region.

The average price of onion across India is 54.36 per kg, up from 34 per kg a year ago, according to the consumer affairs ministry. Onions are a key staple of Indian diet, making its price a hot-button issue, especially during festivals and elections. 

Also read | Centre keeps a wary eye on the sky as onion looms large over state polls

While two crucial state elections—in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir—have been concluded, Maharashtra is scheduled for polls next month. Also, with Navaratri, when several people observing the festival avoid consuming onions, concluding this week, demand for the vegetable is expected to rise again.

“The demand of onions has increased across the country due to festival seasons and with the timely intervention we are expecting that the price of bulbs would come down below 50 in open retail market,” said the second of the two persons cited above.

“As of now, the railways will provide two rakes for each city and if needed it may be increased,” this person added. 

A price challenge

The price of this essential food item started rising following the government’s decision to scrap the minimum export price of $550 per tonne on 13 September and halve the 40% export duty imposed on onion shipments.

The government is now releasing onions in the wholesale market from its buffer stock of 470,000 tonne.

Food inflation, a persistent challenge, rose to 5.66% in August from 5.42% in July. This is still lower than June’s 9.36%.

Also read | Remember the onion price shock last year? This time, the govt is acting early

As per a report by rating agency Crisil, due to a significant increase in the prices of vegetables in September, the cost of a home-cooked vegetarian meals surged by 11% year-on-year in September. Onion prices surged by 53% last month due to lower arrivals.

Retail onion prices in Delhi were at 58 per kg on 7 October, a 45% increase compared to 40 per kg a year ago, data show.

In Mumbai, prices have risen by 102.7%, reaching 75 per kg from 37 per kg a year ago, while in Chennai, prices were up 70.6% at 58 per kg. In Ranchi, onion prices surged 63% to 57 per kg.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyThe onion express: Rail wagons lined up for quick festival-season deliveries

