Onion prices to remain high in Nov after rising 52% YoY, other vegetable rates to dip 4% MoM: ICICI Bank

Onion prices will remain high in November, while other vegetable prices have dipped 4.1 per cent month-on-month (MoM) so far. According to a research report by ICICI Bank, other vegetable prices witnessed some relief in November. Still, onion prices continue to remain elevated, contributing to India's inflationary pressures driven by the food basket. This comes after onion rates have risen to 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to the year-ago period.

“Lower mandi arrivals explain higher veggies prices. Notably, while tomato prices are declining now, onion prices should continue to put upward pressure on food inflation,” said ICICI Bank in its report. Despite the fall in other vegetable prices in November, prices are still running high, recording a 57-month peak with an increase of 42 per cent YoY in October 2024.

Onion prices up 52% YoY: When will vegetable prices go down? ICICI Bank noted that significant price hikes led to this surge in vegetable prices in essential items such as tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. Tomato prices have skyrocketed by 161 per cent YoY, while potatoes have seen price hikes of 65 per cent. These day-to-day essential vegetable items lifted vegetable inflation in October.

The bank's research report attributed this price surge in vegetables to heavy rains in August and September, which disrupted supply chains. This led to a 28 per cent drop in mandi arrivals of several vegetables over the past two months and pushed up tomato prices by 49 per cent MoM in October.

While November has brought some deceleration, onion prices have remained consistently high, showing no sign of easing. The ongoing high prices of essential vegetables have also fuelled India's retail inflation, which accelerated to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent year-on-year in October.

India's food inflation- the annual inflation for food items, which accounts for nearly half of the consumption basket, rose to 10.87 per cent in October 2024 compared to 9.24 per cent in September and 6.61 per cent in the year-ago period. The National Statistics Office (NSO) data showed a significant inflation decline in the 'pulses and products', eggs, 'sugar and confectionery' and spices subgroups in October 2024. "High food inflation in October is due to an increase in the inflation of vegetables, fruits, oils, and fats," said the NSO.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose to 3.7 per cent in October from 3.5 per cent in September. Within the food sector, vegetable prices continued to rise sequentially, recording an 8.2 per cent month-on-month increase in October, following a 3.5 per cent rise in September. This trend underscores the significant impact of vegetable prices on overall food inflation.

"Within food, vegetables continue to see a sequential uptick in prices at 8.2 per cent MoM after a 3.5 per cent MoM increase in September". According to ICICI Bank, this price trend, driven largely by weather disruptions, remains a key factor affecting India's economic outlook in the near term.