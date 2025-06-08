Data from the consumer affairs ministry showed that as of 7 June, the average retail price of onions was ₹26.17 per kg, much lower than ₹32.93 per kg recorded a year ago. Retail onion prices in Delhi were at ₹28 per kg on 7 June, compared with ₹35 per kg a year ago. In Mumbai, prices have decreased by 30.4%, reaching ₹32 per kg from ₹46 per kg, while in Chennai, prices declined by 25%, from ₹40 per kg in 2024 to ₹30 per kg on 7 June.