Wary of price rise during festivals, Centre starts onion sales at ₹24/kg

New Delhi: In a precautionary measure to keep a lid on onion prices during this season of festivals, the Centre on Thursday launched retail sale of the politically-sensitive vegetable ₹24 a kg, starting with cities where prices had crossed ₹31. Towards the end of the monsoon season, onion prices typically soar to ₹80-100 per kg, but they are still hovering around ₹40-50 this year.

“This is just the beginning. We have started sales in a few cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, which are witnessing higher prices, and it will be extended to other cities in the coming days," Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi said flagging off mobile vans of National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCCF), National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and Kendriya Bhandar that will vend the staple vegetable at subsidised prices.

The move shows abundant caution by the government. In the retail market, the bulbous staple is being sold in the range of ₹40-50 per kg in Delhi, significantly lower than last year’s price of around ₹80. A year ago, onions were being sold by government agencies at a subsidized price of ₹35 a kg, while the all-India daily average price was ₹49.21.

The initiative marks the calibrated release of onion stocks from the government buffer to stabilize prices and ensure steady availability amid concerns over food inflation. Joshi said keeping food inflation under control is a top priority, and pointed out that headline retail inflation in July had eased to 1.55%, the lowest in nearly eight years, due to a sharp decline in food inflation.

“Targeted disposal of onions from the buffer is an integral part of efforts to maintain a stable price regime," the minister said.

According to government estimates, India's onion output this year was 30.771 million tonnes (mt), about 27% higher than last year. Amid the surplus, 0.3 mt were procured for the price stabilization buffer through NCCF and NAFED, sourced directly from farmer federations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Joshi said.

The subsidised sale of onions will continue till December to ensure there is no undue pressure on consumers' pockets, he said, adding that these are dynamic and market-driven responses. “If prices cool down in cities where they are currently high, the subsidised sales will be discontinued. But they will resume again if prices escalate. We have to protect the interests of consumers," the minister said.

The calibrated release from the buffer is aimed at balancing affordability for consumers with fair returns to farmers, avoiding market distortions. “At the time of procurement, we protected the interests of farmers by purchasing onions at ₹15 a kg, and now we are safeguarding the interests of consumers by ensuring they get onions at affordable prices," Nidhi Khare, secretary in the department of consumer affairs, told Mint on the sidelines of the event.

“After restrictions on onion exports were removed in April, 0.106 mt were shipped out in July and 0.109 mt in August. Overall exports till August in the current fiscal stood at about 0.6 mt. The export of onions is expected to increase in the coming months as demand from Middle East countries rises," the secretary said.

“As the average price of onions in the northeastern states is much higher, the government has planned to ship stocks to Guwahati, from where they will be distributed to retail markets across the region," Khare said. "Similarly, onions will be shipped to Chandigarh for market intervention in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and other nearby states," the consumer affairs secretary told Mint.

The retail sale of onions has taken off with NCCF operating through five of its own outlets, 19 outlets of distribution partners, and five mobile vans in Delhi-NCR, besides one partner outlet and seven mobile vans in Mumbai. NAFED is selling onions through 12 of its own outlets in Delhi-NCR along with 10 mobile vans each in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Kendriya Bhandar has joined the effort with 108 of its own outlets and two mobile vans in Delhi-NCR.

The department of consumer affairs monitors daily prices of 38 commodities across 574 centres, using the data to decide the timing, quantum and destinations for onion releases.