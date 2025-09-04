Wary of price rise during festivals, Centre starts onion sales at ₹24/kg
The Centre has launched retail sale of onion at ₹24/kg in cities seeing price increases, with an aim to keep a lid on prices during the festival season. Subsidised sales will continue until December, with adjustments based on market conditions to protect consumer interest while supporting farmers.
New Delhi: In a precautionary measure to keep a lid on onion prices during this season of festivals, the Centre on Thursday launched retail sale of the politically-sensitive vegetable ₹24 a kg, starting with cities where prices had crossed ₹31. Towards the end of the monsoon season, onion prices typically soar to ₹80-100 per kg, but they are still hovering around ₹40-50 this year.