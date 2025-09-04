Wary of price rise during festivals, Centre starts onion sales at ₹24/kg

The retail sale of onions has taken off with NCCF operating through five of its own outlets, 19 outlets of distribution partners, and five mobile vans in Delhi-NCR, besides one partner outlet and seven mobile vans in Mumbai. NAFED is selling onions through 12 of its own outlets in Delhi-NCR along with 10 mobile vans each in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Kendriya Bhandar has joined the effort with 108 of its own outlets and two mobile vans in Delhi-NCR.