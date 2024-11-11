Onion tomato prices soar across markets in India. Check prices for Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities here

Vegetable prices in India, particularly onions, potatoes, and tomatoes, are rising sharply. Onion prices have surged to 70-80/kg, affecting consumer habits and budgets. 

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Nov 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Vegetable prices in India, particularly onions, potatoes, and tomatoes, are rising sharply. Onion prices have surged to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70-80/kg, affecting consumer habits and budgets.
Vegetable prices in India, particularly onions, potatoes, and tomatoes, are rising sharply. Onion prices have surged to ₹70-80/kg, affecting consumer habits and budgets. (File Image)

Customers across India are shelling out more money to buy onions, potatoes and tomatoes as vegetable prices continue to rise in cities across the country.

Onion prices have surged by 30-40 per kilogram (kg) to 70-80/kg in the wholesale markets from 40-60/kg the week prior, according to an ANI report. A local seller in Delhi told the news agency that average price of onions has risen to 60-70/kg, adding that sales have not decreased yet.

“The price of onions has risen from 60 to 70 per kilo. We source it from the mandi so the prices we receive from there affect the prices on which we sell it. There has been a reduction in sales because of the price hike but people are still purchasing it since it is an important part of food eating habits here,” the seller said.

Also Read | Bitcoin Breaks Above $81,000 For First Time Ever | Trump’s Crypto Boost

Customers Teary-Eyed At Onion Prices

The report noted onion prices in Delhi markets at 80/kg on November 8. One consumer told the agency that they expected prices to reduce given its winter season, adding that the hike has affected eating habits in her household. “I purchased onions at 70 per kilo. It has affected food-eating habits in the household. I appeal the government to at least reduce the prices of vegetables that are eaten every day,” Faiza told ANI.

In Mumbai, customers reported prices reaching 72/kg. Buyer Dr Khan told ANI that he purchased 5 kg onions for 360, while price of garlic has doubled. “The price of onions and garlic has gone up manifold. It has doubled. This has also affected the budget of the household,” Dr Khan said.

Also Read | Inflation to rise further to 5.81% because of food price surge

Potato, Tomato Price No Better

According to an BusinessInsider report, tomato prices are “more than doubled” from same time last year at 64/kg, while potato prices have skyrocketed by 51 per cent since October 2023. September rains delayed the arrival of the kharif harvest, leading to a shortage, the report added.

Also Read | Barbie-maker Mattel apologises after ‘Wicked’ doll pack sends users to porn site

India inflation to rise further to 5.81% on rising food costs

Consumer price inflation in India climbed to a 14-month high of 5.81 per cent in October primarily due to a spike in vegetable and edible oil prices, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

This is a shade below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance threshold of 6 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI and Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyOnion tomato prices soar across markets in India. Check prices for Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    808.45
    01:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    2.75 (0.34%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.05
    01:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.5 (-1.69%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    224.50
    01:52 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    2.5 (1.13%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    139.50
    01:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.9 (-0.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    576.30
    01:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    7.45 (1.31%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.45
    01:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.15%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.10
    01:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.95 (-0.54%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,450.00
    01:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -537.8 (-1.12%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,528.80
    01:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -240.45 (-8.68%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    435.05
    01:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -39.7 (-8.36%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,897.55
    01:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -158.25 (-7.7%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,590.00
    01:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -295.55 (-7.61%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.15
    01:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    26.9 (8.37%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    480.90
    01:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    31.45 (7%)

    Info Edge India share price

    8,026.00
    01:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    364.3 (4.75%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    330.00
    01:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    13.6 (4.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.