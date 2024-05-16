Incredible onions: Gamma rays to keep stocks strong and healthy in storage
Summary
- Irradiation centres will be set up in Maharashtra, the country's largest producer of the daily staple, to reduce post-harvest losses of onion stocks
For an onion bulb born in India, life is often short and brutal. Nearly a fourth of the harvest rots and sprouts on its journey from the farm to the fork. Now, technology is set to give it an extended lease of life, beginning with the country's largest producing state: Maharashtra.