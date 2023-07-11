Online gaming industry hit by 28% tax; industry experts flag red, ask to rethink1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:56 PM IST
‘It was good fun being part of the fantasy gaming industry - which stands murdered now. $10 Bn down the drain in this monsoon’, said Ashneer Grover
The GST Council Tuesday said it would impose a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers, which could lead to higher ticket prices.
Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe said, “It was good fun being part of the fantasy gaming industry - which stands murdered now. $10 Bn down the drain in this monsoon." He twitted:
“RIP - Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in ₹100 to play on ₹72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win ₹54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that - for which they will get free swimming pool in their living room come the first monsoon - not happening !
Time for startups Founders to enter politics and be represented - or this is going to be spate industry after industry."
On the other hand Finance Minister Sitharaman to allay the concerns of the gaming industry that tax on entire value would kill the industry, the Finance minister said, "we are not killing any industry" but gaming and gambling cannot be given a treatment lesser than essential industry.