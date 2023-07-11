comScore
Business News/ Economy / Online gaming industry hit by 28% tax; industry experts flag red, ask to rethink
Back

The GST Council Tuesday said it would impose a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers, which could lead to higher ticket prices.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chairs the goods and services tax (GST) council, comprising state finance ministers, said the decision to tax online gaming was reached after extensive discussion. The Finance Minister said the tax will be levied on the entire value.

But, the industry experts raised red flag on the very concept; they said tax on entire value would kill the industry and they may have to pass on taxes by raising the ticket prices of games.

Haseeb A Drabu--a politician, economist and the former member of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly said, “To levy demerit goods GST on online gaming reflect inadequate appreciation of what this sector is all about and how transformative it can be. This sunrise startup sector in with immense potential to drive the digital economy will get stunted. Needs a rethink. It is not gambling!

Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe said, “It was good fun being part of the fantasy gaming industry - which stands murdered now. $10 Bn down the drain in this monsoon." He twitted:

“RIP - Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in 100 to play on 72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win 54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that - for which they will get free swimming pool in their living room come the first monsoon - not happening !

It was good fun being part of the fantasy gaming industry - which stands murdered now. $10 Bn down the drain in this monsoon.

Time for startups Founders to enter politics and be represented - or this is going to be spate industry after industry."

On the other hand Finance Minister Sitharaman to allay the concerns of the gaming industry that tax on entire value would kill the industry, the Finance minister said, "we are not killing any industry" but gaming and gambling cannot be given a treatment lesser than essential industry.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 09:56 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout