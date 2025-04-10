How India pays online: UPI leads with 65% share, EMIs make up 20%—in charts
Summary
- While UPI has become a dominant player in most segments, other modes are preferred for payments related to education and the auto sector.
India's digital payment ecosystem has transformed in the past few years, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) emerging as the most preferred way of payment. According to a report by omni-channel payment processing platform, Phi Commerce, UPI transactions accounted for a commanding 65% of all digital payment volumes in 2024.