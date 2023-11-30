OPEC+ agrees to 1 million bpd oil output cut, extends Saudi Arabia's voluntary reduction
OPEC members agree to implement an additional 1 million barrels a day of oil-supply cuts, alongside Saudi Arabia's extension of a voluntary reduction of the same size.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to make 1 million barrels a day of additional oil-supply cuts to go alongside Saudi Arabia’s much-anticipated extension of a voluntary reduction of the same size.
