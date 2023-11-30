comScore
OPEC+ agrees to 1 million bpd oil output cut, extends Saudi Arabia's voluntary reduction

 Livemint

OPEC members agree to implement an additional 1 million barrels a day of oil-supply cuts, alongside Saudi Arabia's extension of a voluntary reduction of the same size.

FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo is seen in this illustration taken, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to make 1 million barrels a day of additional oil-supply cuts to go alongside Saudi Arabia’s much-anticipated extension of a voluntary reduction of the same size. 

Members have agreed to this in principle and it now goes to a vote at the meeting, delegates said, asking not the be named because the information was private. 

The deal fulfills what delegates had said were Riyadh’s goals for the meeting. More than a week of preparatory talks appeared to have overcome internal disagreements over some members’ production quotas. Oil rose 1.4% to $84.22 a barrel in London. 

Saudi Arabia had been pressing the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to make an extra effort to restrain output after crude prices fell by more than 10% from their September high. A deeper collective reduction combined with the extension of Riyadh’s voluntary cutback could stave off a renewed oil surplus next year. 

The outlook for oil has weakened over the past two months amid plentiful supplies and a darkening economic backdrop. Price could fall even further next year, when forecasters including the International Energy Agency anticipate a sharp slowdown in demand growth.

 

 

Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 08:39 PM IST
