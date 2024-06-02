OPEC+ agrees to extend production cuts in bid to boost oil prices

OPEC+ on Sunday tentatively agreed to extend all production curbs through the end of the year in an attempt to shore up oil prices, delegates said, as top producers in the group inched toward a deal to cut output into 2025.
The expected agreement comes on the same day the group’s kingpin, Saudi Arabia, launched a giant sale of shares in its national oil champion that will yield billions to help fund the kingdom’s economic transformation.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, which has longstanding official reductions of 3.66 million barrels a day, agreed to keep collective curbs until the end of 2024, the delegates said.
Some top producers in the group are also finalizing a deal to extend voluntary cuts into 2025, currently around 2.2 million barrels a day, the delegates said. The voluntary cuts, which were set to end in late 2024, include a production cut of one million barrels a day from top producer Saudi Arabia, first implemented in July last year.
The curbs are aimed at bolstering prices and avoiding a global surplus in a context of rising output from other nonmember producers, particularly the U.S., and concerns over demand amid high interest rates and inflation.
Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, currently trades around $83 a barrel, some way off its intraday high for the year to date of $91.17 on April 5, while the U.S. oil gauge, West Texas Intermediate, is at $79 a barrel. Both benchmarks regained some ground last week supported by market expectations of OPEC+ cuts and elevated tensions in the Middle East, but failed to gather significant momentum.
Saudi Arabia on Sunday started selling less than 1% in state-run oil giant Aramco, potentially raising almost $12 billion, an offering that followed the record $25.6 billion generated in its 2019 initial public listing. The kingdom has embarked on a slew of megaprojects including a multibillion-dollar city in the desert and a global airline and needs oil in the high $90s to fund its ambitions, according to market watchers.
But Riyadh has become worried traders on Wall Street were taking positions to sell off oil futures, paving the way for declining prices, delegates said.
Futures-trading positions currently imply WTI will trade at $73 a barrel in a year from now, down more than 5% from current levels. In April, money managers in New York cut their net long positions in WTI—the main U.S. futures oil contract—by 20.6% and increased their short positions by 97.5%, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The further extension of cuts agreed Sunday could tip global oil markets into a supply deficit, pushing up prices. Demand for OPEC+ crude is set to increase next year by 800,000 barrels a day, the cartel said in a report last month.
Lagging compliance to agreed curbs has been a bone of contention between Saudi Arabia and other top producers. Russia, Iraq and Kazakhstan respectively overproduced 200,000 barrels a day, 240,000 barrels a day and 72,000 barrels a day in April, according to S&P Global’s commodities-data service Platts.
OPEC’s meeting, which normally takes place in Vienna, was held with several key oil ministers in the alliance attending in Riyadh after Saudi Arabia reverted from plans to carry out the meeting exclusively online. Other producers joined virtually as they did back in November when the meeting was delayed by four days as members wrangled over production.