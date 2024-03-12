OPEC Holds Oil Demand View Steady, Raises 2024 Economic Forecast
SummaryOPEC left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but raised its economic forecast for this year further amid falling inflation and anticipated interest-rate cuts.
