OPEC Is Losing Its Mojo on Wall Street

The group’s cohesion is one major issue for investors. The November meeting was delayed by four days due to a lack of consensus about additional cuts. The outcome was a patchwork of voluntary curtailments rather than an official updating of the coalition’s quotas. Less than a third of the reductions were genuinely new constraints on output and the lion’s share of those came from Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, countries whose commitment to cutting further is in doubt.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}