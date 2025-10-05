Mint Explainer | A decision by OPEC+ to increase output augurs well for India's $137-bn crude oil import bill
- As OPEC+ considers raising production targets, India stands to gain significantly from easing prices.
- The International Energy Agency projects India will drive global oil demand growth through 2030.
New Delhi: The global oil market may see increased crude availability, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies likely to raise production targets for the coming months at a meeting on Sunday.
Mint explains the impact of the increase in oil supplies on the global oil market and the third largest global crude oil importer—India.