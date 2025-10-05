New Delhi: The global oil market may see increased crude availability, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies likely to raise production targets for the coming months at a meeting on Sunday.

Mint explains the impact of the increase in oil supplies on the global oil market and the third largest global crude oil importer—India.

A further increase by OPEC+ countries, as the larger group of oil producers is called, supplies will help ease prices. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected an increase in global oil production by 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to 105.8 million bpd this year, and by 2.1 million bpd to 107.9 million bpd in 2026.

What is the OPEC+ meet on Sunday expected to discuss?

The meeting is aimed to reach a consensus on oil production plans for November, with either a modest or more substantial supply increase possible, a Bloomberg report said quoting delegates. The report had one delegate saying the base case is a repeat of this month’s marginal 137,000 bpd hike, while increasing output by two or more times that amount is also possible, according to another delegate.

Why is the meet important for the global markets?

The global oil markets are currently volatile with sanctions and tariff war concerns weighing on market sentiments. In such a scenario, a decision to increase production would ease sentiments and further lower prices in the global market. Anticipating an increase, the November contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange prices have declined about 7.6% in the past week to close Friday trades at $64.53 per barrel.

The alliance of OPEC and other oil producing majors including Russia, is boosting output to reverse the two-year-long production cut and restore a total of 2.2 million bpd of production. OPEC's September crude production rose by 400,000 bpd to 29.05 million bpd, the highest in two and a half years.

IEA in September noted that of the projected 105.8 million bpd global output for this year and 107.9 million bpd for next year, non-OPEC+ countries would account for 1.4 million bpd and just over 1 million bpd, respectively. IEA has also projected that the global oil market is headed for a record surplus next year of 3.33 million bpd.

What does the likely increase in output mean for India?

India, which imports nearly 90% of its oil requirement, stands to benefit from the increase in supplies globally and easing prices. Experts estimate a $10 bpd change in oil prices could result in a $13-14 billion difference in India's oil import bill. India imported crude worth $137 billion in fiscal 2025. Reduced crude oil prices may also lead to a reduction in prices that petrol and diesel retail at.

What is the outlook for global demand and India's role in it?

IEA has projected that India will be the primary driver of global oil demand growth through 2030. According to the World Oil Outlook 2025, recently released by OPEC, primary energy demand of the world is set to rise from 308 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe/d) in 2024 to 378 mboe/d in 2050. This is an increase of 23% over the outlook period, or 0.8% per annum on average. The growth will come almost entirely from developing regions, led by India, and other countries in Asia, Africa and West Asia. At the same time, energy demand in developed countries is expected to stay flat or decline.

