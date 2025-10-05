What is the outlook for global demand and India's role in it?

IEA has projected that India will be the primary driver of global oil demand growth through 2030. According to the World Oil Outlook 2025, recently released by OPEC, primary energy demand of the world is set to rise from 308 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe/d) in 2024 to 378 mboe/d in 2050. This is an increase of 23% over the outlook period, or 0.8% per annum on average. The growth will come almost entirely from developing regions, led by India, and other countries in Asia, Africa and West Asia. At the same time, energy demand in developed countries is expected to stay flat or decline.