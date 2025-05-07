NEW DELHI : In the wake of India’s missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam attack, the government is preparing to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prevent profiteering and ensure steady supplies of essential commodities, two government officials told Mint.

ESMA empowers the government to prohibit strikes and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services vital to public welfare. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was invoked to prevent disruption in healthcare, transport, and supply chains.

India launched the precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, hitting four locations—Muridka and Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab, and Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The defence ministry said the strikes were a calibrated response to the Pahalgam attack.

“The department of consumer affairs, in coordination with various authorities including state governments, will step up monitoring of supply chains to prevent disruptions and protect public interest," one of the officials said.

Emergency controls could be rolled out if any signs of hoarding, price gouging or panic buying emerge, the official added.

“We had implemented similar measures during the Covid-19 crisis, and the same mechanism will be reactivated if needed to control prices of essential items," the second official told Mint.

Also read: India resilient to economic fallout from escalating tensions with Pakistan

Inflation under watch

According to consumer affairs ministry data, prices of key staples such as wheat ( ₹42.73/kg), rice ( ₹31.35/kg), and atta ( ₹36.98/kg) remained largely stable as of May 6 compared to a month earlier.

However, a marginal increase was noted in the prices of pulses—chana dal rose to ₹86.72/kg from ₹85.56/kg, tur dal to ₹127.67/kg from ₹127.44/kg, moong dal to ₹111.90/kg from ₹110.88/kg, and masoor dal to ₹88.18/kg from ₹86.78/kg.

Sugar prices edged up to ₹45.79/kg from ₹45.44/kg, while tea (loose) increased to ₹270.55/kg from ₹263.76/kg.

Most other items, including edible oil, potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, showed price stability. Eggs rose slightly to ₹75.1 per dozen from ₹74.74. Prices of cumin seed (100g) rose to ₹45 from ₹43.97, while banana rates inched up to ₹49.45/kg from ₹48.99/kg. The department currently tracks daily prices of 38 essential food items.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: Flight ops suspended in North India after strikes on Pakistan terror camps