Govt may invoke ESMA to curb hoarding, ensure steady supplies post Operation Sindoor
SummaryGovt readies anti-profiteering measures post-Operation Sindoor, may invoke ESMA to maintain stable supplies, curb hoarding and ensure uninterrupted access to essential goods.
NEW DELHI : In the wake of India’s missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam attack, the government is preparing to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prevent profiteering and ensure steady supplies of essential commodities, two government officials told Mint.