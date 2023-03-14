Our shrinking base of mid-income taxpayers3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:46 AM IST
The number of middle-income taxpayers in India has declined dramatically after 2018-19, falling 17% in the subsequent two years, from 49.8 million to 41.1 million. In the same period, the number of high-income taxpayers rose 15%, underscoring how the pandemic accentuated inequities.
