Our shrinking base of mid-income taxpayers

Driven by this top end, over these five years, average income among direct tax payers rose 8.4% to ₹3.23 lakh per annum. While the pandemic made things worse, the income share of taxpayers in the lowest tax bracket (up to ₹5 lakh) was falling even before the pandemic, from 44% in 2013-14 to 33% in 2018-19. Meanwhile, the share of the other two brackets (above ₹5 lakh) in the overall income rose by the same amount.

