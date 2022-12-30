Output of core sector industries rises by 5.4% in November

Output of core sector industries rises by 5.4% in November2 min read . 05:47 PM IST
- In comparison to November 2021, the Index of the Eight Core Industries as a Whole rose by 5.4 percent.
In November 2022, the output of eight core industries climbed by 5.4% compared to November 2021's Index, which was 3.2%. November 2022 saw a rise in the production of steel, cement, coal, electricity, and fertilisers compared to the same month in the previous year.
In November 2022, the output of eight core industries climbed by 5.4% compared to November 2021's Index, which was 3.2%. November 2022 saw a rise in the production of steel, cement, coal, electricity, and fertilisers compared to the same month in the previous year.
The Index of Eight Core Industries' overall growth rate for August 2022 has been revised from its provisional reading of 3.3% to 4.2%. In comparison to the same period in 2021, ICI's overall growth rate from April to November 2022 reached 8.0%.
The Index of Eight Core Industries' overall growth rate for August 2022 has been revised from its provisional reading of 3.3% to 4.2%. In comparison to the same period in 2021, ICI's overall growth rate from April to November 2022 reached 8.0%.
In November 2022 compared to November 2021, coal production, with a weightage of 10.33 percent, grew by 12.3 percent. From April to November 2022, compared to the same period the year before, its cumulative index rose by 17.2%.
In November 2022 compared to November 2021, coal production, with a weightage of 10.33 percent, grew by 12.3 percent. From April to November 2022, compared to the same period the year before, its cumulative index rose by 17.2%.
At a weightage of 8.98%, crude oil output fell by 1.1% in November 2022 compared to November 2021. April to November 2022 had a 1.4% reduction in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
At a weightage of 8.98%, crude oil output fell by 1.1% in November 2022 compared to November 2021. April to November 2022 had a 1.4% reduction in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
At a weightage of 6.88 percent, natural gas output fell 0.7% in November 2022 compared to the year ago period. April to November 2022 had a 0.7% improvement in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
At a weightage of 6.88 percent, natural gas output fell 0.7% in November 2022 compared to the year ago period. April to November 2022 had a 0.7% improvement in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
Production at petroleum refineries, with a weightage of 28.04 percent, fell by 9.3 percent in November 2022 over same month in the previous year. April to November 2022 had a 5.7% jump in its cumulative index.
Production at petroleum refineries, with a weightage of 28.04 percent, fell by 9.3 percent in November 2022 over same month in the previous year. April to November 2022 had a 5.7% jump in its cumulative index.
At a weightage of 2.63 percent, fertiliser output in November 2022 grew 6.4% and had a 10.0% rise in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
At a weightage of 2.63 percent, fertiliser output in November 2022 grew 6.4% and had a 10.0% rise in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
November 2022 had a 10.8% rise in steel output over November 2021, with a weightage of 17.92% and had a 7.1% growth in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
November 2022 had a 10.8% rise in steel output over November 2021, with a weightage of 17.92% and had a 7.1% growth in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
At a weightage of 5.37 percent, cement output in November 2022 grew by 28.6 percent over the same month last year, and April to November 2022 had a 10.8% increase in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
At a weightage of 5.37 percent, cement output in November 2022 grew by 28.6 percent over the same month last year, and April to November 2022 had a 10.8% increase in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
At a weightage of 19.85 percent, electricity production in November 2022 rose over November 2021 by 12.1% and from the period of April to November 2022 the sector had a 9.7% growth in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
At a weightage of 19.85 percent, electricity production in November 2022 rose over November 2021 by 12.1% and from the period of April to November 2022 the sector had a 9.7% growth in its cumulative index compared to the same time the previous year.
The output of 8 core industries Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizer, steel, cement, and electricity are tracked by Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI). The weightage of the items in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is made up of the eight core industries in a percentage of 40.27. The index for December 2022 will be made public on January 31, 2023.
The output of 8 core industries Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizer, steel, cement, and electricity are tracked by Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI). The weightage of the items in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is made up of the eight core industries in a percentage of 40.27. The index for December 2022 will be made public on January 31, 2023.