Over 1 lakh jobs at risk? Jewellery industry raises alarm as Donald Trump imposes 25% tariffs on India

US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods will significantly impact the country's gems and jewellery industry, including over 1 lakh jobs in the sector, according to a report by ANI, citing jewellery manufacturers and exporters.

“The handmade jewellery exports could be hit hard. These products may no longer be accepted or sold there,” said Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.

When the US levied a 10 per cent tariff earlier, nearly 50,000 workers in the industry reportedly were affected, he added.

Over 1 lakh jobs to be affected "Previously, when there was a 10 per cent tariff, around 50 thousand people were suspected to be unemployed. If the same pattern follows with the new tariff hike, more than one lakh people could be impacted this time. Such an outcome would be very unfortunate for the jewellery industry," Rokde said.

Speaking on the latest 25 per cent tariffs expected to come into effect from August 1 onwards, Rokde noted, “This is very sad; the tariffs have been increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, which will be implemented from August 1.”

However, he also mentioned that this could have a greater impact on America than on India.

“Jewellery from India is exported across the world. In such cases, India had earlier found alternate markets like the European Union and the Middle East,” Rokde stated.

What does data reveal? According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, the US is among India's largest markets for gems and jewellery. In the previous financial year, India exported $9.9 billion worth of jewellery to the US.

Heavy dependency on exports Expressing concern over the US President's move, Colin Shah, Managing Director of Kama Jewellery, was quoted as saying, “With the US being one of the key export destinations, this will severely impact sectors like gems and jewellery that are heavily dependent on exports.”

He also mentioned that the industry has been facing challenges for over two years due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia- Ukraine and in the Middle East.

"With the return of Trump to power, his tariff threats have caused uncertainty in Indian markets. Going ahead, we expect trade activities with the US to remain muted," Shah said.

Hopes on India-US trade talks Industry stakeholders are now anticipating the sixth round of India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement talks, set for late August, hoping to secure a deal or find relief when the US counterparts visit India.