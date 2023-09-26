Over 1 million new EPF subscribers registered in July: NSO data1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:04 AM IST
The number of new Employee Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers during July 2023 stood at 1,027,145, which included 752,164 male members and 274,967 female members, and 12 from others.
New Delhi: Over 10 lakh people joined the organised work force during July, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which was released on Monday.
