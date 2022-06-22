Over 10 tn locked up in delayed payments to MSMEs

MSME secretary BB Swain said MSMEs make up 50% of the economy. “Cash-strapped MSMEs are driven to use up their limited resources on chasing collections instead of being able to invest in business development. Often, they are forced to borrow at high interest rates to offset their cash flow deficit, making the situation even more worrisome. We must strive for fairer and ethical business practices. Prompt payment to MSME figures on top of that agenda," he said.