NEW DELHI: Over 16,600 businesses were registered in June, about 26% more than the entities incorporated in the same time a year ago, official data from the corporate affairs ministry showed, indicating that entrepreneurship was picking up while the second wave of the pandemic abated.

Of all the new businesses incorporated in June, 12,722 were new companies and 3,940 were limited liability partnerships (LLPs) - a more flexible business vehicle preferred by the service sector. New business incorporation in June rose 16.7% sequentially.

Incorporation of a business indicates investment intent and a potential increase in economic activities although a host of variables could influence the actual investments into these business vehicles. Some businesses may be incorporated merely for the purpose of ownership of assets.

Registration of new companies and LLPs had seen a sharp drop last April as a result of the national lockdown but recovered from June onwards. Though figures for May this year showed a slight drop, the overall trend so far in the first quarter of FY22 has been of robust compared to what was reported a year ago, hinting at the muted impact of the second wave of the pandemic on entrepreneurship.

Stay-at-home restrictions imposed in various parts of the country during the second wave had also led to a slight drop in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections reported in June for sales businesses achieved in May. GST collected in June fell below the Rs1 trillion mark for the first time after staying above that level for eight consecutive months, official data showed earlier this month.

To help deal with the second wave’s economic impact, the government has announced a package of loan guarantees and credit support to businesses. Also, more funds are allocated to help build healthcare facilities. The Narendra Modi administration is banking on a mix of incentives for new factories, a revamp of the customs duty structure and facilitation of infrastructure investments to aid the economic recovery in the short term.

