Over 3.2 mn salaried people lost jobs in Jul

In terms of overall numbers, 399.38 million people are employed in the country, both in salaried and non-salaried jobs at the end of July. This is almost 16 million more than in June, Mint reported on Monday. However, most of these additions were from agriculture, which absorbed 163.25 million people or little over 11 million more than in June. This was followed by the real estate and construction sector, which absorbed 5.5 million more people than in June.