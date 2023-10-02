Over 3 million audit reports filed on I-T portal till 30 September

New Delhi: Over 3 million audit reports were filed on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till 30 September, the ministry of finance said in a statement on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"More than 3.08 million audit reports, including about 2.95 million Tax Audit Reports (TARs) have been filed for AY 2023-24 on the e-filing portal till the end of the due date on 30 September 2023 with respect to filing of TARs and other audit reports in Form No. 29B, 29C, 10CCB, etc, ensuring compliances in time," the statement read.

Businesses and taxpayers, who were to get their books audited, were supposed to submit the tax audit report on or before 30 September of the relevant assessment year.

The government also carried out extensive outreach programmes for the taxpayers, the ministry of finance said.

"Around 5.54 million outreaches were done through e-mails, SMSs, social media, along with information messages on Income Tax portal to create awareness among the taxpayers to file the Tax Audit Reports and other audit forms within the due date," the statement said.

"Various user awareness videos were uploaded on the Income Tax portal to provide guidance. Such concerted efforts have been helpful to the taxpayers and tax professionals in filing the audit reports within the due date," it added.

The e-filing portal successfully handled the traffic, providing a seamless experience to the taxpayers and tax professionals for filing the audit reports.

"The e-filing Helpdesk team has handled approximately 236,000 queries from the taxpayers in the month of September 2023 supporting the taxpayers and tax professionals proactively during the filing period, helping them resolve any complexity involved," the statement said.

"The support from the helpdesk was provided through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, Webex and co-browsing sessions," it added.

