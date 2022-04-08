Over 34 cr loan accounts opened under Mudra scheme since launch: Govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The scheme, which is celebrating its seventh anniversary on Friday was launched by PM Modi on 8th April, 2015, for providing loans up to Rs. 10 Lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.
More than 34.42 crore loan accounts amounting to ₹18.60 lakh crore have been opened since launch of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) in 2015, the Union government on Frida said.
“The scheme has helped in creating an enabling environment particularly for small businesses and has helped generate large-scale employment opportunities at the grass roots level. More than 68% of the loan accounts have been sanctioned to women and 22% of the loans have been given to new entrepreneurs who had not availed any loan since the inception of the scheme," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
While greeting and congratulating all the Mudra beneficiaries and urging other prospective borrowers to come forward and take part in the nation-building process, Sitharaman said, “With 51% of total loans sanctioned so far going to the SC/ST/OBC category, the PMMY stands for social justice in action and embodies the true spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, as envisioned by the Prime Minister."
The PMMY has stood out on most parameters for which it was launched, the Centre claimed. Moreover, 4.86 crore PMMY loan accounts with sanctioned amount of Rs. 3.07 lakh crore have been extended in the last FY (as on 25.03.2022). The average ticket size of the loans disbursed is about ₹54,000 and 86% of the loans under the scheme are of ‘SHISHU’ category.
As per the details of the scheme till this year, about 23% of the loans have been given to SC and ST borrowers; About 28% of the loans have been given to OBC borrowers (total 51% loans have been sanctioned to SC/ST/OBC categories of borrowers). Also, about 11% of the loans have been given to minority community borrowers.
“The other noteworthy focus of PMMY has been to extend credit to growing number of beneficiaries from the ‘aspirational districts’ identified by Niti Aayog, thus enabling flow of credit to these credit-starved districts," Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said.
