"A total of 4,67,45,249 #ITRs have been filed up to 27.12.2021 including 15,49,831 #ITRs filed on the day itself," the department tweeted giving details of ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal year).
This includes over 2.50 crore ITR-1 and over 1.17 crore ITR-4.
ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).
ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business and profession.