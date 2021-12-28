Over 4.67 cr ITRs filed so far, 15.49 lakh alone in single day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"A total of 4,67,45,249 #ITRs have been filed up to 27.12.2021 including 15,49,831 #ITRs filed on the day itself," the department tweeted giving details of ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal year).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This includes over 2.50 crore ITR-1 and over 1.17 crore ITR-4.
ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).
ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business and profession.