Over 40.82 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 years

NEW DELHI : The government has said that over 40.82 crore loans amounting to ₹23.2 trillion have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) since its inception eight years back.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched on 8 April 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate easy collateral-free micro-credit of up to ₹10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small and micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the occasion of the 8th anniversary said, “Since the launch of the scheme, as of March 24, 2023, about ₹23.2 lakh crore has been sanctioned in 40.82 crore loan accounts. About 68% of accounts under the scheme belong to women entrepreneurs and 51% of accounts belong to entrepreneurs of SC, ST and OBC categories. This demonstrates that easy availability of credit to the budding entrepreneurs of the country has led to innovation and sustained increase in per capita income."

The MUDRA scheme has helped in generation of large-scale employment opportunities at grassroots level and also proved a game changer while boosting Indian economy, Sitharaman said.

“The growth of MSMEs has contributed massively to the “Make in India" programme as strong domestic MSMEs lead to increased indigenous production both for domestic markets as well as for exports. The PMMY scheme has helped in the generation of large-scale employment opportunities at the grassroots level and also has proved to be a game changer while boosting the Indian economy," the finance minister further added.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS for finance Bhagwat K. Karad said the scheme aims to provide collateral-free access to credit in a seamless manner to micro-enterprises in the country.

Karad said “the scheme has brought the unserved and under-served sections of the society within the framework of institutional credit. The government policy of promoting MUDRA has led millions of MSME enterprises in the formal economy and has helped them to get out of the clutches of money-lenders offering very high-cost funds."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the speed, scale, power and financial inclusion of Mudra Yojana.

Earlier in Feburary this year, the prime minister while virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters had said the yojana was playing a crucial role in boosting employment and self-employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Giving examples of shops, dhabas, guest houses, and homestays, the prime minister had said that the loans up to ₹10 lakh being provided to such businesses without any guarantee. And the share of women and youth belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category is maximum.

“Of the total, Shishu accounts for 83% of the total loans while Kishore 15% and the remaining 2% Tarun. Targets have been achieved since the inception of the scheme barring during 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the finance ministry said.