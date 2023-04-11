Over 40.82 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 years

Over 40.82 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 years2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 03:18 AM IST
The MUDRA scheme has helped in generation of large-scale employment opportunities at grassroots level and also proved a game changer while boosting Indian economy, FM Sitharaman said
NEW DELHI : The government has said that over 40.82 crore loans amounting to ₹23.2 trillion have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) since its inception eight years back.
