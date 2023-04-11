Over 40.82 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 years

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the occasion of the 8th anniversary said, “Since the launch of the scheme, as of March 24, 2023, about ₹23.2 lakh crore has been sanctioned in 40.82 crore loan accounts. About 68% of accounts under the scheme belong to women entrepreneurs and 51% of accounts belong to entrepreneurs of SC, ST and OBC categories. This demonstrates that easy availability of credit to the budding entrepreneurs of the country has led to innovation and sustained increase in per capita income."

