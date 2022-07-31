Over 51 million income tax returns filed

The department urged assesses in a social media post to file their returns by the due date to avoid late fees. A person familiar with the discussions in the government said that an extension of the due date is unlikely so far
New Delhi: Over 51 million income tax returns have been filed by Saturday of which more than half have been processed, data from the income tax department showed. Sunday is the last date to file income tax returns.
The department urged assesses in a social media post to file their returns by the due date to avoid late fees. A person familiar with the discussions in the government said that an extension of the due date is unlikely so far. The government had in previous years given extensions but any extension given early on has the risk of letting those waiting for the last hour to file their returns to procrastinate further.
The tax department’s online filing portal has over 105 million registered users.
The department has been sending emails and text messages to assesses as per its database, in addition to an online advocacy drive. Early filing of tax returns enables the department to process the returns and issue refunds quickly.
As per rules, in the case of assessees with income up to ₹500,000, a late fee of ₹1,000 and in the case of those with higher incomes, a late fee of ₹5,000 is applicable. The authorities have been taking extra efforts to issue refunds as quickly as possible as part of making return filings and tax payments as painless and convenient as possible.