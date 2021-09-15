Over 6.5 million enrolled on unorganized sector database

Last week, Union minister of state for labour and employment Rameshwar Teli said almost 2.7 million informal workers were registered in the first two weeks ended 9 September and “the government is actively cooperating with all states and other stakeholders for registering the workers". The number has more than doubled to 6.5 million by the end of the day on Tuesday, the government official mentioned above said.

