Over 60% of egg consumers report 10-50% price increase; 70% concerned about adulteration: Survey

Eggs, once considered one of the most affordable and easily available sources of protein, are becoming increasingly expensive, adding to household financial pressures. The rise in prices comes as food inflation remains a key concern for consumers, with even everyday staples becoming costlier.

A LocalCircles survey on Wednesday revealed that over the last six months, eggs, once considered the cheapest source of animal protein, have become more expensive as farm-gate egg prices have touched an all-time high, with retail rates in several cities crossing previously unseen levels.

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What did the survey find? A majority of households surveyed reported that egg prices have risen by 10-50 per cent over the past six months, indicating that the sharp increase in prices at the farm gate has largely reached consumers.

The survey received 21,469 responses to a question asking households how much egg prices had increased over the previous six months. About 31 per cent of respondents said prices had risen by 10-25 per cent, while another 31 per cent reported an increase of 25-50 per cent. A further 22 per cent said prices had gone up by up to 10 per cent, while 16 per cent were unable to estimate the increase. No respondent reported a rise of more than 50 per cent or said that egg prices had remained unchanged.

Overall, 62 per cent of households that consume eggs reported a price increase of between 10 and 50 per cent, while 84 per cent reported some degree of increase. The findings are significant for two reasons. First, every respondent who answered the question reported some increase in egg prices, suggesting that the rise has been widespread rather than limited to particular regions or seasonal fluctuations. Second, the increase reported by households is broadly in line with the 35-40 per cent year-on-year rise recorded at the farm gate, suggesting that higher feed costs and supply disruptions have been largely passed on to consumers.

48 per cent of consumers reduced quantity of egg purchases When asked how they had dealt with the increased egg prices over the last six months, 48 per cent of the 19,638 respondents said they had reduced the quantity or frequency of their egg purchases. At least 10 per cent said they had switched to cheaper alternatives or sources. Another 37 per cent said they had continued buying the same quantity despite the price increase, while 5 per cent said they had not experienced a significant increase. None reported stopping egg purchases altogether.

70 per cent of consumers worried about adulteration in eggs Amid increased prices and consumers opting for cheaper alternatives, the survey also revealed that at least 70 per cent of consumers are now worried about egg adulteration in India. The responses come at a time when the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) egg safety drive is still underway in the country. Out of 26,560 responses, only 20 per cent said they were somewhat concerned, while 2 per cent said they were not worried at all and another 4 per cent said they could not say.