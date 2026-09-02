Over 60% of egg consumers report 10-50% price increase; 70% concerned about adulteration: Survey

Eggs, once considered one of the most affordable and easily available sources of protein, are becoming increasingly expensive, adding to household financial pressures. The rise in prices comes as food inflation remains a key concern for consumers, with even everyday staples becoming costlier.

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A LocalCircles survey on Wednesday revealed that over the last six months, eggs, once considered the cheapest source of animal protein, have become more expensive as farm-gate egg prices have touched an all-time high, with retail rates in several cities crossing previously unseen levels.

Also Read | Over 1 million eggs recalled in US over possible contamination

What did the survey find? A majority of households surveyed reported that egg prices have risen by 10-50 per cent over the past six months, indicating that the sharp increase in prices at the farm gate has largely reached consumers.

The survey received 21,469 responses to a question asking households how much egg prices had increased over the previous six months. About 31 per cent of respondents said prices had risen by 10-25 per cent, while another 31 per cent reported an increase of 25-50 per cent. A further 22 per cent said prices had gone up by up to 10 per cent, while 16 per cent were unable to estimate the increase. No respondent reported a rise of more than 50 per cent or said that egg prices had remained unchanged.

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Overall, 62 per cent of households that consume eggs reported a price increase of between 10 and 50 per cent, while 84 per cent reported some degree of increase. The findings are significant for two reasons. First, every respondent who answered the question reported some increase in egg prices, suggesting that the rise has been widespread rather than limited to particular regions or seasonal fluctuations. Second, the increase reported by households is broadly in line with the 35-40 per cent year-on-year rise recorded at the farm gate, suggesting that higher feed costs and supply disruptions have been largely passed on to consumers.

48 per cent of consumers reduced quantity of egg purchases When asked how they had dealt with the increased egg prices over the last six months, 48 per cent of the 19,638 respondents said they had reduced the quantity or frequency of their egg purchases. At least 10 per cent said they had switched to cheaper alternatives or sources. Another 37 per cent said they had continued buying the same quantity despite the price increase, while 5 per cent said they had not experienced a significant increase. None reported stopping egg purchases altogether.

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70 per cent of consumers worried about adulteration in eggs Amid increased prices and consumers opting for cheaper alternatives, the survey also revealed that at least 70 per cent of consumers are now worried about egg adulteration in India. The responses come at a time when the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) egg safety drive is still underway in the country. Out of 26,560 responses, only 20 per cent said they were somewhat concerned, while 2 per cent said they were not worried at all and another 4 per cent said they could not say.

Egg prices increase substantially The survey also revealed that ex-farm egg prices have risen substantially in several cities across the country. The latest egg prices are reported at ₹7 per egg, compared with roughly ₹4.94 per egg a year ago. Retail egg prices have climbed sharply, with rates now averaging ₹8.50-9 per egg across most markets and reaching nearly ₹14 on some online platforms. This represents a 35-40 per cent increase over the past year. NECC wholesale rates also rose from ₹558 per 100 eggs in September 2025 to ₹686 in December, while prices in major consumption centres crossed ₹800 per 100 eggs. Meanwhile, retail food inflation increased to 5.52 per cent in July 2026 from 5.32 per cent in June.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.