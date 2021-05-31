Going forward, fiscal and monetary support will be important for economy, the CEA added
Subramanian said it would be 'difficult to predict exact growth number that the country may achieve as the path for pandemic still remains uncertain'
New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Monday said the overall impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on the country's economy is not likely to be large but cautioned about an uncertainty surrounding the pandemic going ahead.
He further said that given the circumstances due to the pandemic, it is difficult to forecast if the country would achieve a double digit growth in the current fiscal.