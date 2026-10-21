Govt to overhaul tax refund schemes for exporters, sets up two panels

Challenges ahead

“Any better targeting mechanism is welcome. But the panel will have a tough task at hand. It will be very difficult to precisely identify and gather data on all the duty incidences at every stage because there are multiple stages and industries like textiles and garments are highly dispersed," said D.K. Nair, textiles expert and former secretary-general of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry. "So, some level of averaging of levies is inevitable in these kinds of industries.”