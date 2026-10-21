New Delhi: The government is looking to overhaul two flagship schemes that refund domestic taxes and levies paid by exporters, seeking to make payouts more targeted and funds better spent at a time when global uncertainties are weighing on Indian shipments. Two panels have been set up to review and reframe these schemes that help Indian goods stay competitive overseas, three people close to the development told Mint.
Govt to overhaul tax refund schemes for exporters, sets up two panels
SummaryThe move follows a recommendation by the expenditure finance committee late last month for better targeting and optimal use of funds
New Delhi: The government is looking to overhaul two flagship schemes that refund domestic taxes and levies paid by exporters, seeking to make payouts more targeted and funds better spent at a time when global uncertainties are weighing on Indian shipments. Two panels have been set up to review and reframe these schemes that help Indian goods stay competitive overseas, three people close to the development told Mint.
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