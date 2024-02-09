Economy
OVL looking to operate oil projects in Venezuela after US lifts sanctions
Summary
- The company would invest further in the existing projects in Venezuela in a bid to increase production
BETUL (GOA) : With US sanctions on Venezuela lifted, state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is in talks with the Venezuelan government for operating two oil and gas projects in the country, said Rajarshi Gupta, managing director of the company.
