Pakistan economic crisis: SBP hikes repo rate by 300 BPS, highest since October 1996; More details inside
- The SBP's MPC expects inflation to rise further in the next few months as the impact of these adjustments unfolds before it begins to fall, albeit at a gradual pace.
Amid the economic crisis, rising inflation and mountainous debt, the State Bank of Pakistan hiked interest rate by 300 basis points (bps) to 20 per cent — the highest level since October 1996.
