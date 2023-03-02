Amid the economic crisis, rising inflation and mountainous debt, the State Bank of Pakistan hiked interest rate by 300 basis points (bps) to 20 per cent — the highest level since October 1996.

The decision was taken by the SBP in its monetary policy committee meeting on 2 March. Earlier in January, the MPC highlighted near-term risks to the inflation outlook from external and fiscal adjustments.

It is to be known that Pakistan's CPI inflation has surged to 31.5 percent Year-on-Year (YoY), while core inflation rose to 17.1 percent in urban and 21.5 percent in rural basket in February 2023.

The SBP's MPC expects inflation to rise further in the next few months as the impact of these adjustments unfolds before it begins to fall, albeit at a gradual pace.

According to SBP's Monetary Policy Statement, "The average inflation this year is now expected in the range of 27 - 29 percent against the November 2022 projection of 21 – 23 percent," which added that the e MPC emphasized that anchoring inflation expectations is critical and warrants a strong policy response.

Among others, , the MPC noted that despite a substantial reduction in the current account deficit (CAD), vulnerabilities continue to persist. The CAD fell to $242 million in January 2023, the lowest level since March 2021. Also, the CAD – at $3.8 billion in Jul-Jan FY23 – is down 67 percent compared to the same period last year, the SBP's statement added.

Apart from this, the stressed on the urgent need for energy conservation measures to alleviate pressure on the external account and meet the import requirements of other sectors.

As per MPC, the measures would help the debt-laden country to help contain the otherwise widening fiscal and primary deficits, while any significant fiscal slippages will undermine monetary policy effectiveness.

"Barring unexpected future shocks, the MPC noted that today’s decision has pushed the real interest rate in positive territory on a forward-looking basis. This will help anchor inflation expectations and steer inflation to the medium-term target of 5 – 7 percent by end-FY25," the statement said.

Meanwhile, SBP said that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.27 billion as of 24 February , 2023.

On 2 March, the Pakistani rupee sank sharply by ₹18.98 against the dollar as trading closed, as the local currency reaching a historic high of ₹285.09 at close. The PKR was 266.11 against $1 (US) on 1 March.

Pakistan's central bank's decision comes as the nation is trying to to secure the IMF bailout to avert a debt default. In the coming months, Pakistan need to pay $7 billion of repayments, including a Chinese loan of $2 billion due in March, according to Fitch Ratings.

In an analyst briefing, SBP's Governor Jameel Ahma said the country needs to repay about $3 billion dues while $4 billion is expected to be rolled-over until June.

With agency inputs.