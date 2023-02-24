Pakistan bars ministers from flying business class, stay in 5-star hotels while abroad amid economy downturn
- Currently, Pakistan faces a $542.5 million of coupon repayments this year and has $8 billion in dollar bonds debt due by 2051. Its next payment of $1 billion due in April 2024.
Amid the country facing financial crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government has barred its ministers to fly in business class flight or stay in five-star hotels abroad. Apart from this, the government even thanked the ministers for taking salary cuts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×