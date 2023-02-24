Amid the country facing financial crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government has barred its ministers to fly in business class flight or stay in five-star hotels abroad. Apart from this, the government even thanked the ministers for taking salary cuts.

In the cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Sharif said, as quoted by Bloomberg, "This is need of the hour," adding, "We have to show what the time demands from us and that's austerity, simplicity and sacrifice."

Pakistan has unveiled a $764 million of cost-cutting measures to avoid a debt default as it needs to help revive a $6.5 billion of International Monetary Fund bailout.

In recent months, Pakistan has descended dangerously close to a debt default. It also faces a dollar squeeze that may test its external stability, after just $3 billion of foreign-exchange reserves remaining with it, says an estimate.

According to Bloomberg Economics, the inflation may surge above 30% for the first time after the government's steps to meet IMF's preconditions for the rescue to deal with the crises.

On one side, people in then country are reeling under the inflation and supply disruption pressure, PM Sharif-led government is trying to show austerity begins at the highest levels. Apart from high-ranking government officials have volunteered to forgo salaries and perks, the government also barred purchase of luxury items and cars until next year.

Earlier this week, Pakistan imposed higher levies on luxury imports, raised energy prices and let the currency weaken after the IMF called on the nation to scrap subsidies. Also, IMF advised to enable a market-determined exchange rate.

In other news, since the start of 2022, to deal with the situation, the State Bank of Pakistan raised the benchmark rate by 725 basis points. It also signaled more monetary tightening in the coming future. SBP's next policy review on 16 March.

Currently, Pakistan faces a $542.5 million of coupon repayments this year and has $8 billion in dollar bonds debt due by 2051. Its next payment of $1 billion due in April 2024.

With agency inputs.