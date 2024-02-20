Pakistan's debt profile alarming, is at unsustainable levels, warns local think tank
Islamabad-based think tank Tabadlab has said that the country's debt profile is alarming and unsustainable and predicts that Pakistan will inevitable default.
An Islamabad-based think tank and advisory firm, Tabadlab, has issued a stark warning about Pakistan's debt situation, describing it as a "raging fire" that has become unsustainable, as per a Bloomberg report. This assessment is more severe than that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had previously deemed the country's dues as "borderline" manageable, according to a 68-page report by Tabadlab.